Barbara Simons says she is grateful to the good samaritan who returned her purse to her home. Photo / Ilona Hanne

Barbara Simons would like to say thank you, only she doesn’t actually know who she is thanking.

“Whoever it was, I really appreciate the effort they made.”

The mystery person returned Barbara’s missing purse to her property, after she had lost it in Stratford while shopping.

“I realised my purse was missing when I got to the supermarket and it wasn’t in my bag. I thought it was gone for good, but it turned up on the fence at my property.”

Barbara lives on a rural road, so someone made a clear effort to drive out and return the purse.

“A woman’s purse is special, so I am so grateful they made the effort to return it. They must have looked inside and seen my name and address in it to find me.”

Unfortunately for Barbara, while the pruse was returned, it was minus the cash she had inside it.

“I had about a thousand dollars in it, I’m old fashioned, so I draw out cash and keep it in my purse. There was still $10 in it though, a note that had been tucked away in a separate part of the purse.”

Barbara thinks she lost the purse on Regan St outside the dairy.

“It was raining so I was rushing to get into the car. I thought I had put it in my bag, but I must have dropped it on the pavement or road.”

She suspects while someone found it and helped themselves to the money, someone else then came across the discarded purse and decided to return it.

“I am just so thankful and really want to let that kind person know how much I appreciate them making the effort to return it to me. It was a fairly new purse and I am really glad to have it back.”