The planned water supply shut-off is for Monday, October 10 from 9pm-1am. Photo/ Unsplash

The town's water supply will be shut off on Monday, October 10 to install a second water trunk main.

The installation of the water truck main will increase resilience in the water supply. To do this, the town's water supply needs to be shut off so a new piece of infrastructure can be safely connected to the existing water trunk main.

The town's water supply will be shut off between 9pm-1am on Monday, to cause as little disruption as possible, but people are advised to plan ahead.



This work is weather dependent, in poor weather conditions it will be moved to the next suitable day.

During the period, people may notice disruption to their water supply, with some properties expected to experience no water flow while others may only notice less flow or pressure from the taps.

Once this work is finished there may be air in the supply or the water could look milky or discoloured.

People are advised to run an outside tap for five minutes, or until the water is running clear before turning on any inside taps.

For more information about the project, visit the Stratford District Council's website, and or concerns and questions, contact council on 06 765 6099.