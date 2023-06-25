Stratford chief fire officer Dion Howells and volunteer firefighters Carla Tunbridge and Brent Rawlinson. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Stratford chief fire officer Dion Howells says helping the community is rewarding and encourages others to join.

Last week was National Volunteer Week, a time to celebrate and thank local volunteers for their services to the community. Dion says the week was also the perfect time to push for more volunteers for the Stratford Volunteer Fire Brigade.

“We are a very strong establishment with 32 members. At the moment we’re struggling with volunteers to help during the day. A lot of our members are unavailable to respond to call-outs during work hours.”

Brigade secretary Brent Rawlinson says serving the Stratford township is something he’s always liked to do.

“I first started with the brigade 44 years ago. I had some free time so I joined to help people.”

Brent says he enjoys the comradery in the brigade.

“Everyone is here to help each other in good times and in bad.”

Fellow volunteer Carla Tunbridge says being a firefighter is fulfilling.

“I wanted to be a part of something that helps the community. I saw a firetruck whizzing by one day and thought to myself, hey that’s something I can do.”

Carla first started with the Ōkaiawa Volunteer Fire Brigade. She says she spent a few months there before joining the Stratford Volunteer Fire Brigade 18 months ago.

“I love it. I’d never regret signing up.”

Carla says being a firefighter opens up opportunities to advance in the ranks and take part in fun challenges.

“For the second year in a row, I came third in the Open Don section at the Sky Tower Challenge. Our team raised $13,903. I like that I can help my local community and people outside of my community.”

She says firefighters train regularly.

“It’s very supportive and the brigade is always there to help.”

Dion says interested people can find out more by visiting the Stratford Volunteer Fire Brigade during their Tuesday training night from 6.30pm.











