'Lotto Man' Michael Self and Jo Stallard, secretary of the Stratford Shakespeare Trust. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

'Lotto Man' Michael Self and Jo Stallard, secretary of the Stratford Shakespeare Trust. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

The best of the Bard will be celebrated in Stratford next year with the return of the Stratford Shakespeare Festival.

Jo Stallard, secretary of the Stratford Shakespeare Trust, says there will be something for everyone with a number of events and activities planned for April next year, to celebrate William Shakespeare’s birth month.

“Our aim is to make Shakespeare fun and accessible to everyone. The festival supports the history and the link Stratford has with Shakespeare. No one else has this link in the country so it’s something we need to celebrate.”

Since 1877 Stratford has had a link to the famous playwright. That year Stratford adopted the name Stratford-upon-Patea by William Crompton of the Taranaki Waste Lands Board, with William acknowledging the similarity of the Pātea River to the River Avon in England.

Stratford’s streets all have a link to Shakespeare, with the street names dedicated to his works and life.

Quizzers will be entertained with a fun quiz to test people’s knowledge of the town’s namesake, she says

“Our celebrations will start with the Big Shakespeare Quiz.”

A range of plays and performances are planned for the festival, including The Merry Wives of Windsor reimagined into The Merry Wives of Stratford, she says.

“The production will be set in the 1920′s after the first World War and will be on show at the Kings Theatre TET. A number of community groups will work together on this, including the Stratford Singers, Stratford on Stage, The Dance Project, Tūtaki and Stratford High School.”

Jo says the role of Falstaff is already filled, with Michael Self taking to the stage as the knight.

“He’s very talented. We’re still looking for four more actors for the production, two males and two females over the age of 30. If people are interested, they can message our Facebook page.”

People from Stratford and afar may recognise Michael from his appearances on TV as the ‘Lotto Man’.

The month will also feature a drive-in film festival, a silent disco, a toga party, space karaoke, and even a popcorn party, she says.

“There is so much planned, including Shakespearean Rogaine event Marlowe’s Revenge. The name comes from Christopher Marlowe and the Marlowian theory that Christopher was the main author of the works written by Shakespeare.”

Students from around Taranaki will have the opportunity to be involved, with the annual SGCNZ Otago University and Sheilah Winn High Schools’ competition taking place at Stratford’s TET King’s theatre during the festival.

The festival will close with the return of the popular Baldrick’s Big Day Out, with the Shakes Beer Festival sure to keep adults hydrated throughout the day.

“It’s going to be an action-packed month and we can’t wait to celebrate the Bard.”

The Details:

What: 2023 Stratford Shakespeare Festival.

When: March 31- April 15 2023.

Where: Stratford-upon-Patea.

More information: www.facebook.com/stratfordshakespearetrust























