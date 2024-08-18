Advertisement
Stratford trainer Tina Egan trained horse Chajaba wins at New Plymouth

By Joshua Smith
Stratford Press·
2 mins to read
Chajaba (inside) winning at New Plymouth on Saturday. Photo / Peter Rubery, Race Images Palmerston North

Stratford trainer Tina Egan was charging to the bar at New Plymouth on Saturday to celebrate Chajaba taking out the New Plymouth Building Supplies 1400.

The 8-year-old son of Keano jumped well and was taken straight to the front by apprentice jockey Ciel Butler, who quickly handed up to Tavis Court. Butler elected to keep to the rail throughout and her decision was rewarded on the Heavy10 footing, hitting the front with 400m to go and maintaining their advantage to the post, winning by half a length over Make Time.

Butler and Chajaba have formed a formidable partnership, recording three wins from nine starts, and Butler was full of praise for the gelding post-race.

“Tavis Court came around and I was happy to take a trail. He relaxed and I was very happy, and he kicked nice and strong,” she said.

“He is just so tough and he puts in everything he has every time he races, it doesn’t matter what it is.

“Tina does a fantastic job, she is such a great horsewoman. He is beautiful to ride.”

Egan was delighted to get the winning result with Chajaba, particularly with the less-than-ideal build-up this preparation.

“He has had an interrupted prep,” said Egan, who also co-bred and part-owns the gelding. “He pulled a muscle earlier on and I didn’t get to go to the races I wanted to leading into the Ōpunake Cup (Listed, 1400m).

“He has had a stone bruise and he hasn’t really been on four feet until today.”

Egan had planned on heading straight to next week’s Gr.2 Waikato Stud Foxbridge Plate (1200m) at Te Rapa with Chajaba following his last start placing, but said she was coerced into heading to New Plymouth on Saturday and she is glad she did.

“I wanted to wait until the Foxbridge next week, but my partner wanted her to go this week,” she said.

Chajaba means a lot to Egan, who named him after her three children, and she said he is well named given what they do after every victory.

“He is named after my three kids – the twins are Chase and Jade, and Bailey – so that is how we got Chajaba, and if he wins, we charge to the bar,” she said.

“We will be charging to the bar (now).” – LOVERACING.NZ News Desk

