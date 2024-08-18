Chajaba (inside) winning at New Plymouth on Saturday. Photo / Peter Rubery, Race Images Palmerston North

Stratford trainer Tina Egan was charging to the bar at New Plymouth on Saturday to celebrate Chajaba taking out the New Plymouth Building Supplies 1400.

The 8-year-old son of Keano jumped well and was taken straight to the front by apprentice jockey Ciel Butler, who quickly handed up to Tavis Court. Butler elected to keep to the rail throughout and her decision was rewarded on the Heavy10 footing, hitting the front with 400m to go and maintaining their advantage to the post, winning by half a length over Make Time.

Butler and Chajaba have formed a formidable partnership, recording three wins from nine starts, and Butler was full of praise for the gelding post-race.

“Tavis Court came around and I was happy to take a trail. He relaxed and I was very happy, and he kicked nice and strong,” she said.

“He is just so tough and he puts in everything he has every time he races, it doesn’t matter what it is.