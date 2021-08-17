Stratford Tennis player awarded Taranaki Tennis Association life membership

Bruce Cleland has been awarded life membership with Taranaki Tennis.

A Stratford tennis player has been awarded life membership with the Taranaki Tennis Association.

Bruce Cleland received the life membership at an AGM last Wednesday, August 4.

"I had called Taranaki Tennis Association president Andrew Baylis to tell him I was nominating him for life membership. He laughed and told me he was nominating me and we both went through."

Bruce started playing tennis when he was 9.

"My mother, Ruth Cleland, would take me to the courts. I joined the Toko Tennis Club in 1971 and became the treasurer, my mother was on the committee."

He joined the Douglas Tennis Club in 1985 to 1987. In 1988 he joined the Stratford Tennis Club, where he has been since.

"I'm a life member of the Stratford Tennis Club. I really enjoy tennis, it's my outlet from working on the farm."

Bruce has been a part of the Taranaki Tennis Association Board since 1989.

"I've had a number of roles, I was president, representative selector and manager, and I've donated the Cleland Cup for the senior B representative competition."

Bruce coaches junior tennis in his spare time.

"It's about getting kids on the pathway of correct strokes. When you're younger it's easier to learn. Two girls I coached when I started, Anna Hutterd and Courtney Tippett, are now playing for Taranaki. It's quite rewarding seeing players go through the ranks and achieve."

Bruce says it's a privilege to receive the award.

"It's a nice appreciation. We all do our bit as volunteers to make things happen. I'm just part of a team involved with the aspects of tennis."