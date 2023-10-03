The Stratford Tennis Club is hosting the sessions each Saturday until October 21. Photo / Unsplash

“Anyone regardless of age or skill level is welcome to come.”

Stratford Tennis Club president Bruce Cleland says new or experienced tennis players are invited to attend one of the club’s free open days.

“It’s an introduction to tennis, the chance to have a go or a refresher for our club members. We have rackets available for use. All people need to do is show up in appropriate sports gear and have fun.”

The club is hosting the sessions each Saturday until October 21. Bruce says there are only two more sessions planned before the start of the season.

“The open days are a great chance to come on down and see if you want to join our twilight tennis competition on a Thursday night or compete on a weekend during the season.”

He says first-year primary school-age players receive a free racket and coaching.

“It’s a way to encourage more kids to come and play the sport.”

The Details

What: Stratford Tennis Club open days.

When: Saturdays, October 7, 14 and 21. Primary school-aged children 10am start. Teenagers and adults 1pm start.

Where: Stratford Tennis Courts, TET Multisports Centre, 62 Portia St

Cost: Free



