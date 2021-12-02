Stratford teen wins Overall Merit Award at Blue Light's Life Skills programme

Overall Merit Award winner Qwantaye Turner from Stratford High School and Eastern Bay of Plenty Police Area Commander Stu Nightingale. Photo/ Supplied

A Stratford teen has won an award at the recent Blue Light Life Skills programme.

Stratford High School pupil Qwantaye Turner, 14, won the Overall Merit Award at the programme held recently in Taupo from November 22 to 26.

Qwantaye beat an exceptional group of young people from across Aotearoa to win the competitive Overall Merit Award.

Blue Light Central Taranaki coordinator Saskia Mills, who referred Qwantaye to the Life Skills camp, says the camps are a great resource for Blue Light branches to refer to.

"The skills of self-belief and confidence the young people learn whilst at the camp, along with making new friendships and connections are so valuable. Huge thanks to the Lion Foundation, Stratford and Kaponga Lions clubs who help fund our local youth to attend the camps."

Blue Light's youth worker and mentor Saagar Deo says Qwantaye was awarded the Overall Merit Award through his consistent progress throughout the camp, his self-discipline, and tautoko of others".

The camp in Taupo offered Qwantaye the ability to learn life skills such as rising early for a 6am morning inspection and making his bed.

Qwantaye also took part in experiential learning activities such as the high wire course, white-water rafting, learnt parade ground drills, took part in leadership, teamwork, and physical activities.

Blue Light's highly successful life skills programme has been run in partnership with NZ Defence Force for the past 12 years and has adventure-based experiential learning as a key part of the programme.

The programme provides 14-17-year-olds' critical life skills such as self-development, self-control, and teamwork that will enable young people to be successful at home, school, communities, and employment.

Up to 12 courses are held each year in Auckland, Central North Island and Burnham locations.

■ For more information about the Blue Light Life Skills camps visit www.bluelight.co.nz.