Course participants learnt how to correctly fit and use life jackets, basic rescues, and water and boat safety. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

Course participants learnt how to correctly fit and use life jackets, basic rescues, and water and boat safety. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

Stratford’s children are equipped with the knowledge and skills to be safe in the water this summer thanks to a boat safety course.

The course, facilitated by staff of Wai o Rua - Stratford Aquatic Centre, aims to improve children’s water confidence during summer activities.

Aquatic education co-ordinator Holly Coplestone says two sessions took place during the school holidays, with around 15 children taking part to improve their water and boat safety skills.

“We want to give these children the safety skills they need. During summer is when boats are most active and teaching children what they need to do before they go on a boat, and what to do on a boat is important.”

The course covers how to correctly fit and use life jackets, basic rescues, and water and boat safety.

“As well as the practical side, the children also complete paperwork that they take home with them so they can refer back to it regularly.”

She says teaching the course at the new aquatic centre was great, with the depth levels of the pools being an advantage.

“We were able to use the life jackets in a deeper part of the water which helped the children get used to that depth.”

The course is recommended for children aged 5 and older. Holly says to keep up to date with news on courses available at the pool, people can check the Wai o Rua - Stratford Aquatic Centre Facebook page and website waiorua.govt.nz



