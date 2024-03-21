The Stratford Table Tennis Club's kids' sessions are returning in April. Photo / Alyssa Smith

The Stratford Table Tennis Club's kids' sessions are returning in April. Photo / Alyssa Smith

The Stratford Table Tennis Club’s regular kids’ nights are starting again soon and all children are invited says club president Alan Manning.

“Hāwera coach Steve Wasley will coach the kids. He is a top table tennis player and has coached junior players for the past 25 years.”

The sessions are for children aged 8 and over.

“They do need to be accompanied by an adult.”

Alan says table tennis is a great sport.

“It’s good exercise and it’s great for reflexes and actions.”

He says no experience is needed to attend a session.

“It’s a simple sport. The rules are simple and it’s not hard to learn the rules or how to play.”

The Details

What: Stratford Table Tennis Club’s kids’ sessions

When: Wednesday, 6pm-7pm starting April 3

Where: Stratford Scout Hall, Fenton St

Cost: $2 a night