Stratford Table Tennis Club inducts three new life members

Kerry, Alan and Hazel were made life members of the club in October. Photo / Supplied

Between the three of them, Kerry Mramor, Hazel Fawcett and Alan Manning have clocked up months, if not years, blocking, chopping and even backhanding each other, all in the name of sport of course.

While they sound violent, the above terms are actually all used in the game of table tennis, a sport all three have enjoyed playing for many years as members of the Stratford Table Tennis club. Their many years of dedication to the sport were recognised in October, when all three were awarded life membership of the club.

Alan says the trio join a "fairly small list" of life members of the club, which he believes was founded back in the 1920s.

"All three of us have been members for more than 20 years now, and we all still enjoy it, playing the games, but also the social side of it as well."

The club meets once a week and new members are always welcome, says Alan.

"You don't need to know how to play, come along and one of us will happily show you how to play and explain the rules. It's about having fun as well as being a great way to keep mind and body fit and active. As it's an indoor sport it can run all year and we don't get rained off or have problems with the ever-changing weather."

The details:

What: Stratford Table Tennis Club

When: Wednesday evenings, 7pm

Where: Stratford Scout Den

More info: First night free, then $3 a night. No need to register, just come along. Tea and coffee available.