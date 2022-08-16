The CMK Stratford Flyers achieved great results at the Taranaki Winter Champs held at the TSB Pool Complex. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

The CMK Stratford Flyers achieved great results at the Taranaki Winter Champs held at the TSB Pool Complex. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

CMK Stratford Flyers competed at the TSB Pool Complex in the Taranaki Winter Champs.

The swimmers excelled with many personal best times, records and medals. Jack Rust and Anahera Martin did a great job of the final 2 x 50m one female one male relay to take out a close finishing race, so exciting after the both of them swam well all weekend.

Jack Rust broke the 50m and 200m freestyle and Anahera Martin broke the 50m freestyle and 100m butterfly record.

Tavish Graham received a time of 59.66 seconds for the 100m freestyle and will receive the Flyers 60sec Trophy until the next squad member breaks the minute.

Medals:

Koby Agent 11-12 yrs: gold 200m butterfly, 400m freestyle, silver 50m, 100m and 200m freestyle and 50m and 100m butterfly. Samara Agent 15+: gold 50m backstroke, silver 50m freestyle, 100m backstroke and 50m and 100m butterfly. Ainslee Austin 10 and under: silver 50m breaststroke, 50m butterfly, bronze 50m freestyle. Camryn Austin 13-14yrs: bronze 200m breaststroke. Tavish Graham 15+: silver 50m backstroke, 100m freestyle, bronze 100m medley, 50m freestyle. Meila Gwiazdzinski 13-14yrs: silver 50m, 100m and 200 freestyle, 100m breaststroke, bronze 800m freestyle, 100m backstroke. Jayda Hancock 15+: silver 100m medley, 50m and 100m breaststroke, bronze 200m breaststroke, 200m medley. Lexi Hancock 13-14yrs: silver 200m butterfly, 200m backstroke, bronze 200m medley. Madeline Hobo 13-14yrs: gold 200m breaststroke, 1500m freestyle, 200m backstroke, silver 800m freestyle. Libby Keenan 11- 12yrs: gold 50m backstroke, 100m and 200m freestyle, 100m butterfly, silver 50m butterfly, 100m backstroke, 50m freestyle, 100m medley. Payton Kolevski 11-12 yrs: silver 50m backstroke, bronze 50m freestyle, 100m medley, 50m butterfly. Mabel Macdonald 10 and under: bronze 100m medley. Anahera Martin 13-14yrs: gold 100m medley 50m and 100m freestyle, 50m and 100m backstroke, 50m breaststroke, 50m and 100m butterfly. Addison Moore 10 and under: gold 200m and 400m freestyle, 50m breaststroke, silver 100m and 200m medley, 200m breaststroke, 100m freestyle. Jaiah Otene 11-12yrs: gold 200m breaststroke, silver 100m, 200m and 400m medley, 100m and 200m backstroke and 400m medley. Kiarhn Robinson 10 and under: gold 100m and 200m medley, 50m, 100m and 400m freestyle, 50m, 100m and 200m breaststroke, 50m and 100m backstroke, 50m butterfly. Mark Bronze 10 and under: bronze 100m medley, 50m breaststroke: Jack Rust 13-14yrs: gold 50m, 100m and 200m freestyle, silver 50m and 100m backstroke. James Willson 11-12yrs: gold 50m backstroke, bronze 100m medley, 100m backstroke, 50m, 100m and 200m freestyle. Marnie Smith 11-12yrs: silver 200m freestyle. Olive Smith 11-12 yrs: bronze 100m backstroke. Rylee McClung 13-14yrs: bronze 100m butterfly.

Top Seven in Taranaki: Lillie Belau, Quin Bishop, George Macdonald, Archer Moore, McKenzie Reed, Geordie Smith, Marnie Smith, Ava Stone, Lachlan Graham, Celia Gribble, Billie Smith.