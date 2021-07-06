Stratford Swimming Club support staff recognised at prizegiving

Raeleen Hancock, Jordan Wood, and Kayanna Keenan. Photo/ Supplied.

Stratford Swimming Club's support staff were recognised at the Taranaki Swimming Prizegiving.

The prizegiving took place this month and president Daniel Hancock says he's pleased the support staff and swimmers were recognised.

"Swimming is a very parent-dependent sport. There's a lot of work that goes behind the scenes. To run a meet in Stratford we need about 40 adults, and without the support from our amazing volunteers it wouldn't be possible."

Daniel says the club put in three award nominations.

"We put in nominations for Taranaki club coach, volunteer of the year and official of the year, and these were won by support staff of our club."

Club coach of the year was won by Jordan Wood.

"Jordan is upskilling himself through courses and learning from others around him. He is constantly reading literature about new and improved coaching techniques and can still call on his experiences of competitive swimming. Jordan loves focusing on swimmers' techniques and improvements in diving and turns. He's amazing with the kids."

Daniel says Kayanna Keenan was a great recipient for official of the year.

"Kayanna is always present at local carnivals, Taranaki champs, and helps with meets and carnivals outside of Taranaki. Kayanna was always first to put her name down as a timekeeper in the early years. Now as an official she is usually one of the first to reply and offer her assistance. She is constantly getting funding for our club. When we needed someone to join the Swimming Taranaki board she was happy to put her name forward."

Raeleen Hancock received volunteer of the year.

"Raeleen is always found helping out with timekeeping, most of the time as chief timekeeper, at local carnivals and championships, or helping with any other of the numerous jobs that are involved with swimming. She is always prompt and most of the time is the first to the pool on competition day. She is always making sure that there are enough timekeepers and hunting out parents to fill the vacant gaps. Raeleen is always available to assist with swimming camps and often goes on the away trips with the flyers."

He says the club is proud of all the swimmers.

"They put in so much time and effort into the sport. They put their heart and soul into competing and it's always rewarding when they're recognised for their efforts."