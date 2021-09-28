Stratford supermarket donates hand sanitiser to schools across the district

Avon School pupils were all smiles as they helped unpack the boxes of hand sanitiser donated by Stratford New World. Photo / Ilona Hanne

Many hands make light work, and 1404 litres of hand sanitiser make for some very clean hands.

Youngsters around the district are benefiting from a generous donation by Stratford New World.

Dan Harris, who owns and operates the Stratford store along with his wife Rebecca, spent a day last week driving around schools in the district delivering bottles of hand sanitiser

Joined by Senior Constable Jono Erwood, who is the schools community officer for the district, Dan visited primary and secondary schools across Eltham and Stratford, all the way out to Huiakama and Marco schools, in a bid to ensure students across the district were able to keep their hands clean and Covid-19 at bay.

Pupils at St Joseph's Stratford took a break from their lessons to help unload the delivery of hand sanitiser and distribute the bottles across the classrooms. Photo / Ilona Hanne

Jono said he was delighted to help Dan with the deliveries.

"It is a great initiative to help keep our community safe. Dan and the team at New World are showing great community spirit through this very generous donation."

Two pallets of hand sanitiser were distributed across the schools, with a total of 2808 500ml bottles handed out.

Dan says the donation was about supporting the local community.

"We had access to a bulk amount and thought it would help to keep the school environments safe."