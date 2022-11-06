Josh Walsh (#35) makes his way through the field during Stockcar racing at MG Taranaki Stratford Speedway on Saturday night. Walsh won both the Michael Walker and Allan Hancock Memorials.

A small technical difficulty that had a mere one mortar launched into the night sky followed by silence didn't deter the enthusiasm of the large crowd at Speedway.

The MG Taranaki Stratford Speedway stands were filled for the Hinton Contracting Fireworks Spectacular on Saturday night.

Several minutes after the initial launch, the issue was sorted, and the display continued as planned. Prior to that, though, there was plenty of on-track action to keep the crowd entertained, including top-notch racing in all classes, some biff in the stockcars and a spectacular rollover by Gary Johnson in the superstocks.

Tyler Walker continued the dominance that he displayed on opening night two weeks ago in the superstock class to win the first race of the night.

He then went on to record third and fifth places in the next two races, which, when matched with Mike Kiser's placings, gave the pair overall honours in the Best Pairs event the class was racing for.

After his car having sat idle in the shed for the best part of the past two years, Logan Sharpe's late decision at 10pm on Friday to ready his car and go racing paid dividends when he was immediately on the pace and recorded a strong win in race three as well as second overall in the Best Pairs with his pairing partner Shane Denham. Wayne Moss and Lance Mitchell were third.

The stockcar class had a busy night with three memorial trophies up for grabs.

Josh Walsh was in good form and won both the Michael Walker and Warren Lowry Memorials after recording a third, second, first and second over the four races.

William Hughes placed second in the Michael Walker Memorial ahead of Tyler Walker whilst Walker placed second in the Allan Hancock Memorial ahead of Mark Duthie who he beat in a four-lap run-off. Haydin Barker earned the Warren Lowry memorial for his stirring antics on the track.

Minisprints made their first appearance of the season locally and raced for the City of New Plymouth Classic.

Cameron Hurley, who is known for often coming in fifth place, stayed well clear of that position to win the first race, place fourth in race two and third in race three to win the Classic by one point from his nearest rival and second placegetter Donald Kuriger, while Karl Uhlenberg was third.

It was a Smith trifecta in the streetstock class with Nic Smith winning the City of New Plymouth Classic by two points from Connor Smith and Dylan Smith who was a further two points behind in third. The three drivers also won a race each.

Saloons raced for the first round of the Taranaki Champs (the second and final round will run on December 10th).

Races were won by Andrew Tippet, Bradley Korff and Jarrod MacBeth who just managed to get around Thomas Korff on the last lap of race three. Current points standings have Andrew Tippet at the head of the field with 17 points, B. Korff with 16 and MacBeth and T.Korff with 15.

Youth ministocks completed the race programme with wins going to Blake Luscombe, Regan Ogle, Sophie Pilcher, Riley Booker and Lucas Hurley.

The next event at MG Taranaki Stratford Speedway is on Saturday and will feature the Dairymaster-sponsored meeting that includes the Fern Lodge West Coast Stockcar Teams Champs and the Hydraulink Taranaki 26 and Under Superstock Champs.