Stratford Speedway: Tauranga racer winds New Zealand Midget Grand Prix

Hayden Williams won the JD Hickman Transport NZ Midget GP at Stratford Speedway on Saturday night. Photo/ Matt Julian

Tauranga racer Hayden Williams proved to be the best of the 18-car field when he won the JD Hickman Transport New Zealand Midget Grand Prix at Stratford Speedway on Saturday night.

Hayden, along with fellow Tauranga racer Hayden Guptill, mastered the qualifying races with each recording a second and third placing, ensuring the pair started on the front row of the grid for the 25 lap final race.

Guptill had the final race in his control for the first 14 laps before Williams was able to make a pass and take the lead that he would hold to the race end.

Local ace Duane Hickman was looking good for a podium finish until a caution with a few laps to go when Ricky McGough tipped his car over in turn two allowed the field to close. Auckland racer Max Guilford made the most of the opportunity and on the restart passed Hickman to claim third place.

Hickman was fourth, Palmerston North driver Chris Bagrie fifth and local Mark Willans a credible sixth place.

Four Palmerston North drivers joined the locals to form a field of 11 Saloons to contest the King of the Mountain Champs.

Thomas Korff won the first race, but it was his father Craig who made the biggest impression, making several passes to finish third and setting himself up for an overall podium.

C. Korff followed his race one result with a race two win and a sixth in race three to claim overall victory by three points from Blake Hooper while Jarrod MacBeth was third. A happy Richard Dreaver won race three.

Four support classes raced on the night with wins in the Minisprint class going to Campbell Stewart, Shaun Dickie and Erin Uhlenberg.

Superstock races were won by Blair Uhlenberg (two) and Matthew Picard. Cameron Campbell won two of the Youth Ministock races and Lukah Phillips the other while Adult Ministock races were won by Craig Mason, Roger Dettling and William Campbell.

The next race meeting at Stratford Speedway is on February 27 and will feature the Taranaki Sprintcar Champs, Stockcar Memorials, King of the Mountain Superstock Champs and the Youth Ministock Spectacular.