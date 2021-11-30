Stratford Speedway: Plenty of thrills at second race meeting of the season

Streetstocks raced for their City of New Plymouth Classic trophy on Saturday night. Photo/ Matt Julian

Streetstocks raced for their City of New Plymouth Classic trophy on Saturday night. Photo/ Matt Julian

It was the turn of the modifieds, stockcars and streetstocks to shine at the MG Taranaki Stratford Speedway on Saturday night.

They raced for their City of New Plymouth Classic trophies, their first silverware of the season.

Eight modifieds were on hand to contest their event, including Wellington driver Dave Smith.

Shaun Bloeman continued his form from last week to win the first race ahead of Blair Luscombe, whose car was performing much better compared with the previous meeting after he replaced the mufflers that had clogged with the internal baffling.

Race two had Bloeman and Ricky Paul tangle through the second turn with Bloeman being sent to the rear of the field, while Tony Zehnder ran a great race up front to grab his first chequered flag of the season.

After a dubious start in race three, Carl Hinton ran at the front of the field for the duration of that race to grab the win. Overall points had Hinton and Luscombe tied, with Hinton claiming first place overall after winning a run-off while Bloeman was third.

Bryce Jensen looked to be on track for victory in the stockcar class after winning the first race and finishing fifth in the second. However, while running in third place in race three, with just one lap to go a wheel bearing let go and turned his car to the infield.

Tyler Walker, driving Emilio Hatcher's car, recorded first and two second placings to win the City of New Plymouth Classic. William Hughes finished two points behind Walker for second while Mark Duthie, who was racing for the first time this season, claimed third place.

With fourteen cars, streetstocks produced some close racing. Nick Smith held on to win the first race after several challenges form both Adam Young and Darron Jeffrey for the lead in the later laps of the race.

He then finished second behind brother Dylan Smith and again finished first in race three to win the Classic with near maximum points ahead of Dylan Smith. Ron McGrath came home in third.

Completing the race program on the night were youth ministocks, superstocks and saloons. The new drivers in the youth ministock class had their own race to start with before joining the more-experienced drivers in the later races.

Chase Korff won the "newbie" race while the other races were won by Cory Symes and Corban Swan (2).

Lukah Philips was unlucky - after leading race two for the duration, she was passed by Swan on the last turn of the last lap. Superstock races were won by Haydin Barker, Blair Uhlenberg and Sheldon Arapere while saloon victories went to Thomas Korff, Blake Hooper and Craig Korff.

The next race meeting at the MG Taranaki Stratford Speedway is on Saturday, December 11, with racing starting at 7pm.