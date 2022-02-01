Stratford Speedway race meetings are postponed. Photo/ Matt Julian

As the country settles to life in the red traffic light setting, Stratford Speedway has hit the brakes on the racing season.

Club captain Jarrod MacBeth says the club has decided to postpone all race meetings.

"With the uncertainty of Covid, our governing body cancelled all national titles. This means our regional titles are important but with the move to red, we still have to run the Taranaki Champs for stockcars, superstocks, saloons and ministocks. We don't want a gap in the records so it is an unfortunate situation."

The stalling of the season also means drivers are unable to collect more points towards their season total.

While it is unfortunate, Jarrod says the safety of the community is paramount.

"We have to do everything properly and follow the guidelines. It's the best way to keep safe."

He says the club looks forward to welcome everyone back to the track once the country moves to the orange traffic light setting.

"Until then racing is off. We're thankful for all our sponsors and supporters and can't wait for the next race meeting. We have to keep safe so all our club members, volunteers, staff, and spectators can have a safe return to speedway."