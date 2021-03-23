Stratford Speedway: Hawke's Bay driver wins Under 23 Stockcar Champs

Regan Penn (#5) seen here racing with Kaelin Mooney, won the Dairymaster Under 23 Stockcar Champs on Saturday night. Photo/ Matt Julian.

Despite being a late entrant and racing without many home track acquaintances, Hawke's Bay driver Regan Penn won the Dairymaster Under 23 Stockcar Champs at Stratford Speedway on Saturday night.

Regan was one of three Hawke's Bay drivers to contest the event, leaving him without a lot of clubmate support compared to tracks like Whanganui, which had 11 cars entered and Stratford, with 13.

Regan mastered the track quickly and won the first race of the three-race event from a grid nine start.

He then impressively came home second in race two from grid 26 before surviving attacks and block cars to finish race three in sixth place from grid 16, leaving him tied on top points with local racer William Hughes.

The pair raced a four-lap runoff to decide the winner and the bridesmaid. William grabbed the lead at the start and looked like he would run the four laps unchallenged but slowed coming out of turn four.

After being pushed around by Regan for a lap, Regan was able to spin William, bursting his left rear tyre in the process and continued unhindered to first place. William was obviously second while Whanganui racer Kaelin Mooney was third after beating Bradley Podjursky in a runoff. Defending champion Sheldon Arapere finished the event in eighth place, a misfire in race one not helping his cause.

A very large field of 25 Superstocks raced for the John and Gary Adamson Memorials. With the John Adamson Memorial being for the highest points scorer and the Gary Adamson Memorial for the Best Stirrer, there was plenty of action on the track.

Mark Duthie (#32) and Tyler Walker battle for position in the first Superstock at Stratford Speedway on Saturday night. Photo/ Matt Julian.

Tyler Walker, who has just moved into the grade from the Stockcar class, started his night off well by winning the first two races. However, that made him a target for race three where Phil Gargan pushed him to the grass on the opening lap before Blair Uhlenberg, who had earlier lost a wheel, slammed him into the concrete in the closing laps with Palmerston North driver William Humphries also taking a shot at him moments later.

The consistent Hamish Booker won the event after recording two third places and an eighth. Tyler was second and Peter Bengston third while Blair Uhlenberg won the stirrers memorial for his antics over the three races.

Minisprints raced for two trophies on the night - the first being the King of the Mountain Champs over three heats and then the Stratford round of the Oval Superstars Tour (OST) in race four, which was a reverse grid starting order.

Blair Luscombe won the King of the Mountain Modified Champs at Stratford Speedway on Saturday night. Photo/ Matt Julian.

Karl Uhlenberg was consistent enough to win the King of the Mountain Champs by two points from Palmerston North driver Nathan Jeffries and Huntly racer Elliot Heron.

Karl then went on the win the OST after starting from the rear of the field and using all the track to make his way to second place before eventually passing his cousin Erin to take the lead. Erin Uhlenberg was second and Stephen Hart third.

Just six Modifieds raced for their King of the Mountain Champs. After three races both Blair Luscombe and Newton Gordge were tied on points with Blair beating Newton in a four-lap run off to claim the top step of the podium. Newton was second and Jason Kalin third.

Supporting classes on the night were Midgets and Adult Ministocks. Midget races were won by Duane Hickman (two) and Greg Jones while Adult Ministock races were won by Gary Adamson, Jemma Barnes and Nick Simmons.

The next meeting at Stratford Speedway on March 27 will feature the Pit stop Saloon Series, Wayne Trott Stockcar Memorial, Stockcar Heritage Shield and the King of the Mountain Midget Champs.