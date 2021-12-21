Stratford Speedway gets festive with Christmas themed racing

Santa and his elves made an appearance at Stratford speedway. Photo/ Matt Julian

After Christmas parades, the festival of the lights and Christmas at the bowl were all cancelled, the team at MG Taranaki Speedway decided they wanted to do something for the kids.

To bring a little Christmas spirit to the race track, racing on Saturday night had some Christmas flair added to it.

There were dress-up competitions for the kids, spot prizes and a Speedway Santa Parade. There was also planned to be a Santa cave with photo opportunities, but Covid concerns saw this shelved for this year.

Racers decorated their vehicles for the occasion. Photo/ Matt Julian

It was awesome to see the effort put in by the kids for their Christmas themed costume competition and by the drivers who prettied up their cars for the parade.

Stratford Mayor Neil Volzke was on hand to judge the costume competition and dutifully chose the deserving winners. Each winner received a gift and a sash just like the speedway drivers get when they win.

Stratford Mayor Neil Volzke judged the dress-up competition. Matt Julian

Thanks to all those who put the time in to make this happen and to all those who came to watch and be a part of it.