Daniel Reed takes a shot at Andrew Dodunski during Demolition Derby Teams Racing. Photo/ Cookies Photography

After heavy rain overnight on Friday, the sun made what seems to be a rare appearance these days and racing was able to take place on Saturday at MG Taranaki Stratford Speedway.

With both afternoon and evening sessions of racing, there was plenty of opportunity for racers in the Naki Nitro Teams Derby Champs and the Repco Youth Ministock Spectacular to have time on the track. The latter saw all drivers take part in six races over the day.

Regan Ogle won the Repco Youth Ministock Spectacular at MG Taranaki Stratford Speedway on Saturday. Photo / Cookies Photography

Forty-four Youth Ministock drivers were on hand to contest the Spectacular. After qualifying well with first, second and third places in his heats, local competitor Regan Ogle won tier one of the event by a two-point margin from another Stratford racer, Toby Dymond.

Regan was a deserved winner after being one of the most consistent drivers on the day. From his six race starts, he only finished off the podium twice - and even in those races he was still near the front with fourth and seventh placings. Hawke’s Bay driver Jaelim Dudding was third.

Tier two of the Spectacular was won by another Hawke’s Bay driver, Memphis Trengrove. Memphis had an eventful day after rolling his car during the qualifying races and then having to race off against Whanganui driver Benjamin Tulloch in a run-off for first place, which he won by a couple of car lengths. Local Ethan Erkes was third, just two points behind the lead pair.

The Demolition Derby Teams Champs, sponsored by Naki Nitro, saw seven teams face qualifying in the afternoon before racing their semifinals and finals in the evening.

Nissan Maximas, Toyota Camrys, Ford Falcons and a range of other former road-going vehicles were put through their paces.

After a metal-crunching final between Nitro Motorsport and Naki Bits, the former, consisting of Shaun Hall, Troy Honeyfield, Russell Marsh, Mason Ward and Dylan Smith, won the event. Crash Team Nitro was third after beating Karmageddon. Graham Martyns, driving a Honda Odyssey, won the all-in Derby at the end of the night.

William Hughes was the star of the night in the Stockcar class. After heading into the final heat for the City of New Plymouth Classic in second place behind Caleb Coxhead (who had won the previous two races), he eliminated Coxhead early on by slamming him up the concrete wall and then went on to finish 11th in the race, high enough up the race order to give him the overall victory by three points.

Three drivers were tied for third, and after a three-way run-off, Taylor Patene finished second and Ricky Paul, who earlier in the season won the Modified City of New Plymouth Classic, was third.

Midgets raced for their City of New Plymouth Classic also. Mark Willans, one of just two local drivers in the field, had a successful night, winning two races and placing second in the other to take the top step of the podium. Whanganui driver Brent Huijs was second and Tauranga racer Carlos Stone third.

The next event at MG Taranaki Stratford Speedway is this coming weekend and will feature the Five Star Liquor North Island Superstock Championship, with racing on both Friday and Saturday nights.