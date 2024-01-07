A large field of streetstocks contested the Mowtika Lawns and Maintenance Taranaki Champs on Boxing Night. Photo / Contact High Photography

Many fans were on hand to witness the destruction of the ramp Demolition Derby at MG Taranaki Stratford Speedway on Boxing Night.

Before the derby streetstocks raced for the Mowtika Lawns and Maintenance Taranaki Champs, with a large field of 20 cars on hand. Local driver Nic Smith was in top form, placing well in the strong field, including long-standing front-running drivers and former Taranaki Championship winners such as Stephen De Malmanche and Blair Castleton from Rotorua.

Smith recorded a first, second and third over the three races to win the championship by two points from De Malmanche, while Corry Terito was third. The win is Smith’s third Taranaki Championship victory, having previously won the title in the 2020-21 season and then again last season.

The young drivers in the youth ministock class raced for their first trophy of the season — the City of New Plymouth Classic. After close racing all night, Liam Cronin-Prouse proved to be the most consistent driver and won the event by only one point from Chase Korff. Riley Booker placed third after some impressive driving all night.

More than 50 stockcars raced on Boxing Night. The class was preparing for the New Zealand Championship, on January 12 and 13 at Stratford Speedway. Photo / Contact High Photography

Saloons raced for the Heritage Shield. Andrew Tippett won the first race, but was relegated to two positions by officials, bumping Bradley Korff to first. Korff then won race two and placed fifth in race three to earn enough points to win the event by a two-point margin. Thomas Korff was second, while Blake Hooper beat Jarrod Macbeth in a run-off for third place after MacBeth spun on the first corner.

A decent field of superstocks raced for the Hāwera Automotive 1k to-win feature. After the two heat races, Hamish Booker led for most of the 20-lap feature until he was taken out by Brad Uhlenberg on the last lap, allowing Blair Uhlenberg to take the lead and win.

Demolition Derby drivers smash into one another as they navigate the ramp at the Stratford Speedway Boxing Night race meet. Photo / Contact High Photography

Because this was the last meeting before the Five Star Liquor New Zealand Championship on January 12 and 13, there were over 50 stockcars on hand, with drivers from out of town adding to the local field and getting in some laps to fine-tune their car set-ups. Drivers were divided into two groups for the night, with race wins going to Brett Aikin (Huntly), Mark Woods, Kylee Symes, Tyler Walker, Josh Walsh and Ricky Paul.

The Demolition Derby provided carnage on the track with the eventual last car mobile being Shevelle Ladd, who took home the bulk of the $1200 prizemoney.

Cory Dixon and Steve Reed were judged the best stirrers, while Andrew Hook won the prize for best-presented car.

The next event at MG Taranaki Stratford Speedway is the Five Star Liquor New Zealand Stockcar Championship on Friday and Saturday, January 12-13.