There will be plenty of aircraft to see, both on the ground and in the sky. Photo / Ilona Hanne

Stratford’s skies will be filled with all sorts of planes for the Stratford Aero Club Open Day this Saturday.

Stratford Aero Club president Luke Venables says the day will be a fun family and pet-friendly day out.

“There will be plenty to see with lots of static, flying and scale aircraft displays.”

It’s free entry for the public, with an all-day barbecue running on the day.

“For $10, people can get an American hot dog and a drink.”

While shaded areas will be available, Luke encourages people to bring sunscreen and hats.

Luke says the Stratford Aero Club has been busy recently, with all the members taking the chance to fly.

“We’re looking forward to showing the public what we do.”

The Details:

What: Stratford Aerodrome Open Day

When: Saturday, February 4, 10am - 4pm, with the flying display taking place at 12pm

Cost: Free event, with lunch available for cash sale purchases

Parking is available along Flint Rd.