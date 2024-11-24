Stratford Shakespeare Trust members Jo Stallard, Suzanne Blackwell, Shae Trownson and chairman Dixon Lobb look forward to welcoming international travellers to Stratford-upon-Pātea in January.

A global convention would showcase all that Stratford-upon-Pātea has to offer, Stratford Shakespeare Trust chairman Dixon Lobb said.

Next year the district is hosting the biennial Stratfords of the World convention and Lobb said he and other members couldn’t wait to showcase all the town had to offer.

“We have 35 people coming from these different Stratfords to see what we have here in Taranaki. It’s quite exciting.”

The convention includes six Stratfords around the globe – Stratford, Taranaki, Stratford in Victoria, Australia, Stratford-upon-Avon in Warwickshire, the UK, Stratford in Connecticut, the US, Stratford in Ontario and Stratford PEI, Canada.

Lobb, who attended the Stratfords of the World event in Ontario, said he was eager to showcase all that Stratford-upon-Pātea and Taranaki had to offer.