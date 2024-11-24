Advertisement
Stratford Shakespeare Trust seeks hosts for global Shakespeare convention guests

Alyssa Smith
Multimedia journalist - Lower North Island·Stratford Press
Stratford Shakespeare Trust members Jo Stallard, Suzanne Blackwell, Shae Trownson and chairman Dixon Lobb look forward to welcoming international travellers to Stratford-upon-Pātea in January.

A global convention would showcase all that Stratford-upon-Pātea has to offer, Stratford Shakespeare Trust chairman Dixon Lobb said.

Next year the district is hosting the biennial Stratfords of the World convention and Lobb said he and other members couldn’t wait to showcase all the town had to offer.

“We have 35 people coming from these different Stratfords to see what we have here in Taranaki. It’s quite exciting.”

The convention includes six Stratfords around the globe – Stratford, Taranaki, Stratford in Victoria, Australia, Stratford-upon-Avon in Warwickshire, the UK, Stratford in Connecticut, the US, Stratford in Ontario and Stratford PEI, Canada.

Lobb, who attended the Stratfords of the World event in Ontario, said he was eager to showcase all that Stratford-upon-Pātea and Taranaki had to offer.

“When I went over there, they gave us an amazing week, so it’s important to try and match that for them. We want to show off just how amazing our area of the world is.”

He said they had a jam-packed itinerary for the guests.

“We’ve planned to take them up the mountain to see Wilkies Pool and the new suspension bridge, a day in North Taranaki looking at the historic venues such as St Mary’s Church. This will also include a visit to the popular TSB Festival of Lights and then a day in South Taranaki. The Barden Party will also be here for a special performance for the visitors and people hosting them. The finale will be a medieval feast before travellers head back home on January 15.”

With activities planned, Lobb said the trust was now looking for more people to host the travellers during their stay. He said being a host was a lot of fun.

“It’s a way to meet new people and create friendships all over the world.”

With only two and a half months until the visitors arrive, Lobb said he and other trustees were keen to hear from people interested in hosting the guests.

“It’s going to be a lot of great fun.”

For more information about hosting, call 06 765 5702 or email stratfordshakespeare@gmail.com

