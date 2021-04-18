Stratford Shakespeare Trust market day this weekend will be fun for all

Prospero Place will be the centre of all things Shakespearean on Saturday morning.

Byline: Ilona Hanne

If you are a Juliet who has found her Romeo, or a Romeo happily in love with his own Juliet, or of course a Juliet enjoying her happiness with her Juliet, or a Romeo their Romeo ... whoever your true love is, you can celebrate that love in Stratford on Saturday this week.

The Stratford Shakespeare Trust market day is on Saturday and has something for everyone on offer as the community is encouraged to celebrate all things Shakespearean.

At the market day, you can tie your love note on Romeo and Juliet's gate and by doing so, be in to win a romantic gift.

If romance isn't your thing and you prefer the elegance of a well-placed insult, you can enter the insult competition - just register on the day. Shakespearean insults are provided.

If you prefer to do your own writing, consider entering the sonnet competition, with adult, secondary and primary categories all accepting entries. See the Stratford Shakespeare Trust Facebook page for details.

For the younger members of the community there is a best-dressed fairy and pixie competition to enter, while adults can also enjoy dressing up, with prizes for best-dressed Elizabethan or Jacobean adult costumes also on offer.

Add to this a colouring-in competition, the chance to taste Fenton St Distillery's latest gin - a limited-edition tipple released to celebrate Shakespeare - or enjoy a classic movie, with the TET Kings Theatre showing Baz Luhrmann's 1996 adaptation of the classic story of Romeo and Juliet.

The Stratford Shakespeare Trust market day takes place on Saturday, April 24, 9am - noon at Prospero Place. Keep an eye on the Stratford Shakespeare Trust Facebook page for updates and details and come along and enjoy the fun.