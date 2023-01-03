Stratford Shakespeare Trust members Roger Hignett and Gloria Webby were awarded life membership. Photo/ Supplied

Two stalwarts of the Stratford Shakespeare Trust have received life membership.

Roger Hignitt and Gloria Webby have a combined total of nearly 80 years of service to the trust. They received their life membership at the November AGM.

Roger joined the trust 30 years ago, known then as the Stratford Shakespeare Society.

“I was a councillor in Stratford in the early 1980s. At that time I was the councillor representative for the society.”

He says one of his highlights is being involved in Baldrick’s Big Day Out.

“My involvement with that event is quite strong. It’s something I really enjoy as well as the other activities we organise for the community.”

As part of the trust, Roger has travelled the world, visiting a number of places named after the playwright.

“I’ve visited many places that have the Shakespearean connection including Australia and Stratford-upon-Avon. Those visits are really eye-opening to see what is happening around the world regarding Shakespeare and how strongly he has impacted the world.”

None of this would be possible without his wife Jenny, he says.

“When I go away on these trips someone has to look after things and Jenny does that for me. She’s always been beside me and supportive of what I do.”

Roger is honoured to receive the life membership.

“I feel very proud that those years of service have been recognised. I believe there are so many people deserving of the life membership and it’s an honour to work with them.”

Gloria also feels privileged.

“I’ve been keen on William Shakespeare all of my life and it’s wonderful to have this acknowledgement. The history of the society is important and has left an imprint on our town of Stratford. ”

She has spent her life sharing that love of Shakespeare with others.

“I was a teacher of speech and drama and I introduced them to the Bard’s works and those students have continued with their love of Shakespeare.”

Gloria joined the trust in 1990.

“I became interested when the town had a huge Shakespeare festival.”

Gloria says the trust has a number of exciting things planned.

“In April 2023 we have planned a wide variety of free events for the people of Stratford. I’m happy to be a part of the group keeping Shakespeare alive.”







