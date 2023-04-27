From left: Stratford Shakespeare Trust members Suzanne Blackwell, Dixon Lobb and Jo Stallard with the donations they received for the Stratford Foodbank. Photo / Alyssa Smith

There was much ado about Shakespeare in Stratford-upon-Patea, with the town a hive of activity for the Stratford Shakespeare Festival.

Stratford Shakespeare Trust member Dixon Lobb says members are happy with the turnout of the festival.

“We liked how Stratford and Taranaki got on board to support this. We even had an American couple here on holiday adjust their plans to attend the festival.”

Fellow trust member Jo Stallard says the festival was action-packed, with workshops, drive-in movies, activities, and performances from Michael Hurst, The Barden Party, Ugly Shakespeare, Sparrow and Boyle and Clive Cullen’s Shakespeare’s Women.

“A highlight of the festival for me was the Barden Party. They performed three amazing shows in Central Taranaki and epitomised what we wanted this festival to be - modern, fun and engaging. Their performances engrossed the crowds and made Shakespeare more accessible.”

Dixon says the events were well attended.

“There were 27 people at our pyjama party, and 16 people watched the film version of Troilus and Cressida from the Royal Shakespeare Party. We had seven teams participate in the Skittles competition at Forgotten 43 Brewery and some people listened to Dawn Sanders ONZM QSM speak.”

He says the festival’s finale event, Baldrick’s Big Day Out, had a good turnout, with around 2500 people at the event.

“It was a fabulous way to finish the festival. The venue was spectacular, the Stratford Racing Club were great, and the atmosphere was amazing.”

Suzanne Blackwell, Stratford Shakespeare Trust member, says the success of the event was made possible thanks to the people who helped behind the scenes.

“Tony Waterson created the Skittles and Vicki Jagersma helped with accommodation for our performers. We also had a number of businesses get on board and support us by displaying costumes in their windows. We’d also like to thank the Stratford District Council for their support with the flags, venues and advertising.”

To break down the barrier of people attending the events, most of the events were a koha to the Stratford Foodbank.

“People really got on board and we had some amazing contributions. We’d like to thank those who donated food items for the foodbank.”

Dixon says the Stratford Shakespeare Trust is looking for more volunteers to help organise the next festival.

“If the community wants to see more festivals in the future we’re going to need some help. We’d also love some feedback on what people enjoyed about the festival and what they’d like to see so we can take these suggestions and ideas on board.”

Suzanne says planning is already under way for the next festival.

“This festival celebrates our heritage and special place in the world. We want to build on the success of this festival. The Stratfords of the world are visiting us in the future so we’d like to have an amazing festival to show them.”

