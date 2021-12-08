Stratford Shakespeare Festival planned for April 2022

And the men and women merely players ... members of the Stratford Shakespeare Trust at last year's one-day festival. Photo / Alyssa Smith

"How shall we beguile The lazy time if not with some delight?"

So asked Theseus in Act 5, Scene 1 of Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream.

Had Theseus been lucky enough to live in Stratford-upon-Patea in 2022 he would not have had to ask that question, as he would have known there was plenty of delights planned to beguile any potential lazy time in April.

Dixon Lobb, chairperson of the Stratford Shakespeare Trust, says there will be something for everyone, including any Dukes from Athens should they happen to be visiting, at the 2022 Stratford Shakespeare Festival, taking place in April next year.

Between April 8 and 23, a range of events, exhibits and performances will be running in the town, all with a distinctly Shakespearean theme.

"We have worked on making sure there is plenty of variety, to appeal to a wide range of tastes. Many of the events will be either free or low cost to ensure everyone can get involved in celebrating the town's Shakespearean connections."

While the name Shakespeare might conjure up thoughts of Elizabethan dress or words and phrases that aren't common today, the 16-day festival programme includes some very modern twists on the Bard and his work, says Dixon.

"We are running a drive-in film festival during it for example, and some of the movies we have selected for that put a modern, or even science fiction twist, on the plays. Then we have a 90s silent disco, a toga party, even space karaoke."

A range of plays and performances are planned for the festival, including a reimagining of The Merry Wives of Windsor into The Merry Wives of Stratford, says Stratford Shakespeare Trust secretary Jo Stallard.

Jo is working on casting some merry wives, along with the rest of the play's memorable characters, and says anyone interested in finding out more is welcome to call in and see her at the Fenton Street Art Collective.

Students from around Taranaki will also have the opportunity to be involved, with the annual SGCNZ Otago University and Sheilah Winn High Schools' competition taking place at Stratford's TET King's theatre during the festival, while local community theatre groups will also take to the stage delivering 10 minute, condensed versions of scenes from Shakespeare's works in the Shakespeare Stage Challenge event.

Even fans of the orienteering sport Rogaining will get their fix, with Marlowe's Revenge putting a cultural spin on the traditional Rogaine, with added extras making it a fun event for all ages, says Dixon.

The Details:

What: 2022 Stratford Shakespeare Festival

When: April 8 - 23, 2022

Where: Stratford-upon-Patea

More: www.facebook.com/stratfordshakespearetrust