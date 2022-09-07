Z Stratford staff from left: Laura Coxhead, Apryl Herrick, Teresa Price and manager Michelle Kennedy. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

A Stratford petrol station and schools got wiggy today to support a national charity.

Pupils from St Joseph's School Stratford, Taranaki Diocesan School For Girls, Ngaere School and the Z Stratford staff joined thousands of other Kiwis across the country who donned wigs or wore a funky hairstyle to help support the Child Cancer Foundation's national Wig Wednesday fundraiser.

Z Stratford manager Michelle Kennedy says their store was one of many Z stations that took part in the fundraiser.

"Z staff found their wigs and coloured hairspray and put on a funky hairstyle to help support the Child Cancer Foundation. At Z we believe supporting the community is important and this is one way we can do that."

St Joseph's School Stratford raised $268 in the national fundraiser.

Pupil Ruby Howells (10) is happy with the amount the school raised, and says supporting the Child Cancer Foundation is important.

To show her support, Ruby used coloured hairspray to give herself rainbow hair.

St Joseph's School Stratford pupils and staff also supported the fundraiser. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

"I'd say this look took me about 20 minutes to complete."

Her sister Lexi (10) wore a similar hairstyle and says the pair liked doing their hair for school.

"We helped support a good fundraiser."

Benji Dingle (10) also used coloured hairspray for his hair, but rather than going rainbow he went with two colours.

"I went with blue on the top and red on the sides. I'm quite happy with how it turned out."

At Ngaere School, pupil Bryn Moir (5) had a different approach to creating a wacky hairdo.

Ngaere School's room one class had different funky hairstyles. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

"I've put a toy snake in my hair and also painted my forehead so I look like a snake. I'm pretty happy with it."

Michelle Wright (6) says they raised $311.70 at their school.

"I'm so happy we raised this much. It will help the Child Cancer Foundation a lot."

Taranaki Diocesan School for Girls deputy head girl Rebecca Wingate (18) says the school raised $92.

Taranaki Diocesan School for Girls staff and students got wiggy on Wednesday to support the Child Cancer Foundation. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

"I'm pleased with the amount we raised. It's quite good for a small school."

Rebecca, also the leader of the student council, says she was organising fundraising ideas to help various organisations and when she heard about Wig Wednesday, she thought it would be perfect.

"It's a different type of non-uniform day which encourages people to step out of their comfort zone, but they also feel like they're making a difference."