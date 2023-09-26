Rawhitiroa School pupils and staff after their performance at the Te Kāhui Ako o Taranaki Mohoao Kapa Haka event. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Rawhitiroa School pupils and staff after their performance at the Te Kāhui Ako o Taranaki Mohoao Kapa Haka event. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Waiata and haka could be heard across Stratford last week as pupils performed at a kapa haka festival.

On Thursday more than 150 tamariki showcased their skills in the Whetu Marama kapa haka festival. Co-organiser Makere Gerrard says most of the Central Taranaki Kāhui Ako schools attended the event.

“A Kāhui Ako is a group of community learners that inspire to lead and help students reach their full potential. Kim Waite is our head principal. I and the two other across-school leads organised this festival for our group. We thought it would be a good experience for tamariki and a wonderful event for the community to watch.”

Family members filled the stands on the day and watched the performances.

“This was heartwarming to see. We had an amazing turnout.”

Promoting Mātauranga Māori (Māori knowledge) was the festival’s focus and it was important for the pupils to have fun while doing so, she says.

“It’s an opportunity to affirm the value kapa haka has on learning. It’s quite a powerful affirmation of how kapa haka can bring people together and create positive and fun memories.”

Midhirst School was one of nine schools that took part in the Te Whetu Marama kapa haka festival. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Students started the day by performing as a large group.

“It built unity within our community of schools. It was great to see the schools come together. Almost all of the schools in the Kāhui Ako were involved.”

Schools each took turns to perform for the audience, says Makere.

While it hasn’t been confirmed that the festival is running next year, Makere says it is something she’d like to see in Stratford again.

“It was so special to have a festival specifically for our central Taranaki schools. We’d love to run the festival again. Everyone enjoyed it. Once we know more we’ll let the community know.”