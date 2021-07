The Stratford Runners and Walkers team that competed and won the Tom Verney Memorial Trophy held by Hinemoa Verney, seated in front.Photo/ Tracy O'Sullivan

The Stratford Runners and Walkers Club hosted the annual Tom Verney Memorial Race at Te Kapua Racecourse on June 12.

Clubs from Hāwera, Egmont, Energy City, Inglewood and Stratford competed for the coveted trophy that has been sought-after since 1985.

Excellent running conditions greeted the 78 walkers and runners.

A formula is used to calculate the overall team result and Stratford were delighted to win the trophy this year.