Stratford Rotary Club members Shane Demchy (left) and Barrie Smith, Stratford's Colonel Malone's Restaurant and Bar general manager Grant Best, Stratford Rotary Club president Peter Doyle, and Colonel Malone's directors Ralph Vosseler and Philippa Smith. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Stratford's Colonel Malone's Restaurant and Bar is now home to a device that helps the heart of the community.

The Stratford Rotary Club donated an automated external defibrillator (AED) to the restaurant. Past president Barrie Smith says when one of them came available, they decided to give it to the restaurant.

"When the Stratford Satellite Club was operating, they raised enough money for the three rest homes in Stratford to have a defibrillator. With the closure of one of the rest homes, we were given back one of the defibrillators and we decided to give it to Colonel Malone's Restaurant and Bar."

President Peter Doyle says Stratford Rotary Club's aim is to help the community and donating the defibrillator to a popular restaurant in Stratford is a way they can do that.

"Colonel Malone's is a very popular venue so it makes sense to have one here."

Colonel Malone's Restaurant and Bar general manager Grant Best says there was a medical emergency at the restaurant recently.

"The patient was very lucky as there were medics in the restaurant enjoying a meal. Since that incident, we've been keen to get one."

He says to say thank you for the donation, they donated $500 to the Stratford Rotary Club.

"We're very appreciative to receive this defibrillator and the effort the club makes to serve the community."

Peter says the club's next goal is to identify all the AEDs in the Stratford district.

"We want to make a map and print out multiple copies and drop it to Stratford businesses so they have a list of where the closest AED is in the case of an emergency."