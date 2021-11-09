Stratford resident Isobel Harnett celebrates 100th birthday

Isobel Harnett turns 100 on Wednesday, November 10. Photo / Supplied

It's a very special day for one particular Stratford resident today, as she celebrates her 100th birthday.

Isobel Harnett is celebrating a century of life today, and reflecting on a lifetime of memories.

Isobel, who now lives at Marire Home, was born in Scotland, moving to New Zealand when she was 2 years old.

She remembers she, her then 4-year-old sister Margaret and her parents arrived in Te Puke in the Bay of Plenty in 1923.

"Dad was sponsored into the country by Mr Washer who owned the general store which Dad was to manage."

The family didn't stay long in Te Puke, Isobel says.

"By the time I was school age we had moved to Papatoetoe in South Auckland where my father was the caretaker at the Presbyterian Children's Orphanage."

The family were there for between four and five years, and grew in size, with another sister, Annie, and two brothers, Hugh and Sam, joining Isobel, Margaret and their parents.

The family then moved to Mangapai, south of Whangārei, where Isobel's father began farming. It was there Isobel finished her high school years, going on to work as a housekeeper.

"I met my husband Eric, we got married in Whangārei in 1942 and moved up to Rawene in Hokianga where we had a small farmlet and Eric drove the grader for the council."

The young couple had five children, two sons, Noel and Ron, and three daughters, Anne, Cheryl and Lynn.

''We only relocated as the children moved on, settling in a unit in Kensington for 28 years before I found I needed more support and family help and made a big move to Taranaki."

Isobel says she enjoys spending time with her family whenever possible. That family includes 12 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.

"I sadly lost my husband Eric in August 1999, my youngest daughter Lynn passed away in 2012 and my oldest son, Noel, in 2015."

The last of Isobel's siblings, Margaret, who made the voyage to New Zealand with her all those years ago, died last year at the age of 101, says Isobel.

"However, I still enjoy moments with my remaining children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren."