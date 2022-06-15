Jack Jordan with the Stratford Primary School junior syndicate. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

A world champion visited Stratford Primary School pupils.

2022 Stihl Timbersports World Trophy winner Jack Jordan was at the school on Wednesday to talk to the pupils about his recent success and show them how fast he can chop a piece of wood.

Deputy principal Aaron Moore says he knew Jack Jordan through rugby.

Deputy principal Aaron Moore and Jack Jordan speaking to the junior syndicate. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

"I managed a couple of teams that he played in for Stratford Eltham. I messaged him because I knew these kids would absolutely love to meet a world champion."

Jack says as well as inspiring the pupils, it was also good to talk about timber sports.

"It's great recognition of the sport."

Jack brought in two of his professional axes to show the pupils one of the tools he uses when competing in timber sports.

While talking to the junior syndicate, a lucky pupil had the chance to hold one of Jack's axes.

Adam Jansma, 7, held one of Jack Jodan's professional axes. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

Adam Jansma, 7, says the axe was not too heavy to hold but understands after chopping wood for a while it could get heavier.

"It was really cool to meet a world champion. We had watched the video where he won the world trophy so it was cool to meet him and hear him talk about his experience."

Once Jack had talked to the junior syndicate, the entire school gathered on to the grounds to watch Jack perform the undercut discipline.

Jack Jordan shows Stratford Primary School pupils the underhand cut discipline. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

The kids were amazed as Jack smashed through the piece of wood in under 30 seconds.

Adam says it was cool to watch.

"I didn't know people could chop a large bit of wood that fast. It was very cool."