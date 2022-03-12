Leo Robinson crosses the line with big buddy O'shaye Clinch. Photo/ Supplied

Stratford Primary School pupils raced to the finish line for the school's Try Challenge.

Deputy principal Aaron Moore says with the cancellation of the Sanitarium Weet-Bix Kids TRYathlon series, schools had the option to apply for the Try Challenge.

"One of the most important things to us as a school is giving our pupils opportunities. We didn't want the kids to miss out so we're lucky the Try Challenge was organised. I believe we were one of the first schools to enter."

The TRYathlon events in the 'red' setting of the Government's Covid-19 traffic light system. The "red" setting restricts all events over 100 attendees.

Aria Bolger proudly showing off her medal. Photo/ Supplied

Nearly 200 Year 1-6 pupils took part in the Try Challenge.

"The senior students have their own triathlon at the end of the year so they were able to support the junior classes as they completed the course. We're very proud of all our pupils."

For the challenge, the pupils biked or used their scooter, swam and ran. Once they completed the course, they received a shirt and a gold medal.

"It was great the kids could still receive their medal. The feedback has been positive. A lot of kids have said it was one of the best days ever, and even more rapt with the fact they received a medal."