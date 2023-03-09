Stratford Primary School pupils give Tryathlon a try

Champion effort: Caden Dombrokski was delighted to get a medal from community constable Phillippa Joblin at the end of the Tryathlon. Photo / Amber Kolevski

Fun, sun and a Tryathlon were the order of the day when Stratford Primary School held their Weetbix Tryathlon on Wednesday last week.

All pupils across Years 1 to 6 took part in the event, starting with a bike or scooter ride around the school track. Once that section was completed, pupils headed off to Wai o Rua - Stratford Aquatic Centre for the swim section of the sporting challenge. Once they were done there, the energetic tamariki were back at school to complete the Weetbix Tryathlon challenge with a run or jog around the track.

Pupils from Years 7 and 8 were also involved in the day, buddying up with younger competitors or acting as guides around the various parts of the course.

Community constable Phillippa Joblin presented medals to the young athletes at the end of the event. The team at Stratford Primary School are grateful for all the community and school support the event enjoyed, especially sports co-ordinator Nadine Moore, who organised the event, and all the dedicated staff, whānau and young athletes who all gave their support to the day.