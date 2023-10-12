Yarrows Taranaki Bulls mascot Ferdie visited Stratford Primary School. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Stratford Primary School pupils had an important visitor on Friday.

School pupils and staff wore yellow and black to show their support of the Yarrows Taranaki Bulls ahead of their semi-final match against Canterbury. The team’s mascot, Ferdie, went to the school for a visit to thank them for their support.

Ferdie also visited St Joseph’s School Stratford. He says it’s great the schools were supporting the team.

“The support makes all the difference and the Stratford schools are always good at supporting our team. There were so many people in their supporters and rugby gear. It was awesome to see.”

The school entered and won a competition, receiving 20 tickets for the game. Ferdie says it was nice to deliver the tickets to the school directly.

“These tickets were given to the pupils who showed the school’s values and had dressed up in black and yellow.”















