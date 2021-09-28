Stratford Primary School pupils enjoy school cross country

Stratford Primary School pupils enjoyed their annual cross country event. Photo/ Eliza Agent

Stratford Primary School pupils laced up their running shoes and ran as fast as they could for the school's cross country event.

The event took place earlier this month. Deputy principal Aaron Moore says the school had plans in place to ensure the event followed Covid-19 alert level 2 regulations.

"This is the second year we have run the event following Covid-19 rules and regulations so we already had a plan in place to ensure it ran smoothly."

Aaron says there were two viewing areas for parents.

"We had sign-in sheets for the parents and someone was there monitoring the number of people in each viewing area. The parents had enough room to socially distance themselves. They were awesome. They complied with the rules and did what they had to do."

Each classroom ran their race and went back inside, he says.

"We had plans in place to ensure the safety of our pupils and also family members who came to watch."

Aaron says the event ran smoothly.

"It was really good that it could still take place. With Covid-19, a lot of events for the pupils have been cancelled or postponed so it was great to give them a sense of normality by running this event. We're very thankful that we were able to.

"Running is not something everyone likes but it was good to run the event for our pupils and have a sense of normal. The only drawback was the weather but we ran the event an hour earlier so we could beat the rain."