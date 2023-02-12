This Totara team won their tug-of-war match. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

Stratford Primary School’s field was a sea of red, blue, green, and yellow for the school’s Top Team Day.

The Top Team Day, which took place on Wednesday, February 8, is a way for the pupils to earn house points through a range of activities. The pupils are encouraged to dress in their house colours for the event.

From left: Richard Ammundsen, seven, and Harper Chadwick, eight, from Totara (blue), competing in the tug-of-war. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Assistant principal Jason Dombrowski says the day is about providing leadership opportunities for the senior students, building connections, and having a fun start to the year.

“We have 50 students running the activities, and others are running the groups to help the junior teams. It’s an excellent way to build that connection between our senior and junior students. It’s a great start to the year, [as the kids] meet other students and have fun on the day.”

The day was a new experience for Kōwhai (yellow) senior students Melissa Pohe, her sister Roxane, Ila Falwasser and Payton Kolevski, all 12, with the students running one of the activities this year instead of taking part in the challenges.

Kōwhai (yellow) senior students, From left: Melissa Pohe, her sister Roxane, Ila Falwasser and Payton Kolveski, all 12. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

Payton says it’s fun to lead the activities.

“I like that we can watch all the other pupils have fun. I can remember starting school and loving Top Team Day, so it’s cool to be one of the people that is making the event happen for the pupils.”

Neriah Te Kawa, nine, from the Kauri (green) house, enjoyed shooting hoops for one of the activities.

Neriah Te Kawa, nine, shooting a goal as part of one of the challenges. Photo / Alyssa Smith

“I like Top Team Day. It’s very energetic and fun, and I can earn house points for my house in a friendly competition.”

Deanna Scown, 10, and McKenzie Reed, 11, also enjoyed themselves on the day, with the two Kōwhai house members pairing up together for the three-legged race.

Deanna says the race was both fun and challenging.

“It was definitely challenging trying to make your movements the exact same so you wouldn’t fall over. I did have a lot of fun, though.”