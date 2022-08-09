Rex Rooney placed third in the four to seven-year-old intro trail 50cc category. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

Rex Rooney placed third in the four to seven-year-old intro trail 50cc category. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

While other tamariki his age are still learning to ride their pushbike without training wheels, seven-year-old Rex Rooney is gaining national attention as he takes his motocross riding to the next level.

St Joseph's School Stratford pupil Rex competed at the Mini Motocross Nationals in Tokoroa in July with a Taranaki team of seven and came away with a national placing.

The New Zealand Mini Motocross National is the premier event for mini motocross riders from four to 11 years old.

"I had to qualify for the four to seven-year-old intro trail 50cc final race and I came 1st in the qualifying round. I then came third in the race."

By receiving the third placing, Rex can now use the 3NZ decal on his bike for the next 12 months.

"It's pretty cool I'm third for the whole country."

Rex wasn't the only person to come away with a win, five of his team members also placed in the top 10.

Ethan Hooker came fourth in the seven to the 11-year-old trail, Caleb Van Eijk came 10th in the seven to the 11-year-old trail, Te Kaewa Bradley came fifth in the 8 to 9-year-old MX65, Rex, Kyan Cox placed 8th in the nine to 11-year old MX6 and Ryan King placed fifth in the nine to the 11-year-old trail. Hunter Winstanley also placed, coming 22nd in the six to eight MX50.

Rex says as well as being happy with his success, he's happy all his teammates did well.

Hunter Winstanley, Ethan Hooker, Deacon Cox (support rider), Caleb Van Eijk, Te Kaewa Bradley, Rex Rooney, Kyan Cox and Ryan King. Photo/ Supplied

Rex is a member of the Taranaki Motorcycle Club and has competitively raced since he was four.

"My grandad, uncle and dad all compete using motorbikes. It runs in the family."

Rex practices when he can.

"I practice at my dad's house and my granddad's sometimes."

Rex's dad Cory, who owns Honda Hub Taranaki, says Rex did well.

"He did really well. Every member of the Honda Hub mini motocross team did well."

He says Rex is in his last season in his current class before he moves up a class.

"He's currently practising on a Honda SX50 for when he moves up to the eight to nine years old class."

Rex's mum, Samara Preston, says she is proud Rex has achieved his goal.

"He wanted to get the rights to be able to put a placing number on his bike and he's achieved that. He now gets to have 3NZ on his bike for 12 months. I'm very proud of him."