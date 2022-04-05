Stratford Primary School pupils are pleased about deputy principal Aaron Moore's new role.

He's used to managing pupil behaviour but now Stratford Primary School's deputy principal will also be managing the Yarrows Taranaki Bulls.

Aaron Moore was announced as the new Taranaki rugby manager last week, organising the off-field logistics for the team.

"My job is to organise everything off the field so the players can do their best on it."

He says his wife Nadine tagged him in a Facebook post advertising the job.

"Another friend then called me and asked if I was going for the job. I approached Stratford Primary School principal Jason Elder to ask the board if I could apply for the position. I received their permission and then put my application through.

"I was the manager of the Taranaki Bs for a while so I was confident I had the skills required for the job."

His aim is to balance both his new role and his job at the school, however, he will be away from the school this year during term three for the rugby season as he gets to grips with his new role.

"I love Stratford and I know Stratford gets behind the Yarrows Taranaki Bulls. It's great to be managing a team so important to the community."

Born and bred in Stratford, attending St Joseph's School Stratford and then Stratford High School, Aaron replaces the previous manager David Ormrod who has moved on to manage the All Black Sevens.

Aaron says he is looking forward to the job, and his family is pleased as well.

"We're rugby mad. My boys are pretty happy. They keep asking if they can come to training and the games and meet the Taranaki Bulls players. My three oldest children play rugby."

He says he will have plenty of support in his new role.

"Taranaki Rugby has a solid team that works off the field as well as those who do. They're all very supportive."