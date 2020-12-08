Stratford Primary Pupils sell pre loved toys and books to help local charity

Breeze Baker, 12, Tess Coulson, 12, Camryn Austin, 12, and Rylee McClung, 12, were kept busy on Sunday selling at their mini market. Photo / Ilona Hanne

A group of school pupils raised an impressive $421 for local charity Team HOPE last week.

The youngsters, who are all pupils at Stratford Primary School, raised the money by organising and running a mini market in their school hall on Sunday, November 29.

The market, which offered a range of pre loved toys and books for sales, was Breeze Baker's idea. Breeze, 12, says she wanted to do something for her community and to support a local group that does a lot for people in Stratford.

"I just wanted to give back to the community in some way."

Once Breeze came up with the idea, her fellow pupils quickly got involved, donating toys and books to the market.

Camryn Austin, 12, was there on the day helping set up the stalls. She says they priced everything as reasonably as they could, in the hope all the toys and books would find new homes with other children.

Rylee McClung, 12, was another of the volunteers, and says they advertised their market by putting posters up in the school as well as creating social media posts.

The market was planned deliberately to coincide with the Christmas Homes for HOPE event. A popular fundraiser organised by Team HOPE, the Christmas Homes for HOPE event offers ticketholders the opportunity to visit beautifully decorated homes around the district with a distinctly Christmas theme.

This year, the route included a stop at Stratford Primary School to view teacher Sonia Rova's classroom which was specially decorated for the event.

Tess Coulson, 12, who was one of the market volunteers, says they were hoping people on the Christmas Homes for HOPE tour would call into the school hall and purchase a few books or toys on the day.

With plenty of toys and books headed to new homes and $421 raised by the end of the market, Breeze was pleased with the result.

"Hopefully our money will help team HOPE and people will be happy with the toys and books they bought."