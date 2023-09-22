The new office is located on Broadway, and is part of the Stratford Business Centre.

If you’ve walked along Broadway recently, you might have noticed the Stratford Press office is no longer at 178 Broadway.

The new location is 341 Broadway, in one of the two front offices in the Stratford Business Centre.

Editor Ilona Hanne says she and Alyssa are settled in to their new space and enjoying exploring their new neighbourhood.

“It’s a great location for us. It is still on Broadway, just a bit further south than we were. There is street parking outside and the office space is a perfect size for our team.”

That team is growing, says Ilona.

“Our commercial team is currently recruiting for a team member to join our Stratford office. The media specialist role is a great opportunity for someone as it offers a flexible working environment, with part or fulltime opportunities available.”

Multimedia journalist Alyssa Smith and editor Ilona Hanne in the new Stratford Press office.

With other office spaces currently available for lease in the Stratford Business Centre, Ilona says she and Alyssa are looking forward to more people moving into the offices in the future.

“A couple of years ago I wrote an article about this part of town, and I remember thinking then it would be a great location for us. It’s nice and close to everything we need, has plenty of parking and we are surrounded by great businesses. I have no doubt we are going to see continued business growth in this part of town.”

While the Stratford Press office location has changed, the Stratford Press itself hasn’t, says Ilona.

“We are still putting out a paper each week packed with local news, and that’s not changing. From kapa haka competitions to election debates, we cover all the things that matter to our community. If you know of a great story you think deserves to be in the paper, pop in to see us, admire our new office space and let us know what is happening in your part of Taranaki.”

As well as being printed weekly, and available from a range of locations, the Stratford Press is also available online at www.stratfordpress.co.nz, updating daily.











