Stratford's Christmas tree is on display in Prospero Place, helping give a festive feel to the town. Photo / Ilona Hanne

Editorial:

“It’s beginning to cost a lot like Christmas.”

A lovely gentleman made that joke to me the other day as he walked along Broadway with his arms full of bags. And he’s right - this time of year can feel like a never-ending shopping list, from secret Santa gifts for children’s classmates to family dinners and barbecues, boxes of chocolates and beers for tradies, to paying triple the original price on a secondhand site for the latest “must-have” (and therefore sold out by October) toy, the bills just keep coming.

But, to quote my favourite fictional character, Charlie Brown, “it’s not what’s under the Christmas tree that matters, it’s who is around it”.

He’s right of course, but knowing that - or even saying it three times in a row while clicking your red-heeled shoes together in true Dorothy style - doesn’t change the fact that this time of year comes with a lot of pressure and expectation. It’s not just cost either - between school nativity plays and carol services, end-of-year prizegivings, sports club Christmas parties, work dos and Christmas parades, it can feel like a mad gallop through the days from December 1 to 25.

With all these pressures and presents, events and expectations, it can be easy to lose sight of what the season is actually about. Whether for you Christmas is about the birth of Christ or it’s simply a once-a-year chance to gather with friends and family at the same table for a meal, I hope all of you have a chance to relax a little, enjoy some good company, and recharge your batteries.

Putting together our lookback print edition is always a pleasure as we see how many great things have happened in our community over the past 12 months, and this year is no different. In fact, despite all the problems and drawbacks caused by Covid-19, Stratford has had a great year, generally speaking. We have a brand new aquatic centre - Wai o Rua - the bike park is just over a year old and has become a popular place for tamariki and their whānau to visit, and, judging by the last year’s worth of articles Alyssa and I have written, our community is full of dedicated and passionate volunteers who give their time and efforts to a wide range of projects and initiatives.

So sit back, relax, and enjoy this small selection of some of the great stories Alyssa and I have had the privilege of covering over the last year. We look forward to sharing more of your stories, and celebrating more good news with you in the New Year.

In the meantime, from Alyssa and myself: Meri Kirihimete me te Hape Nū Ia. Merry Christmas and a happy New Year.