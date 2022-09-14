Robyn Smaller (married name Mattock) is featuring in this year's Taranaki Arts Trail. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

Robyn Smaller (married name Mattock) is featuring in this year's Taranaki Arts Trail. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

A Stratford potter, known for her quirky ceramics, is featuring in this year's Taranaki Arts Trail.

Robyn Smaller (married name Mattock) has been creating ceramics for 30 years.

"I started when there were night classes at Stratford High School. I was hooked straight away and purchased my own kiln after a year."

Robyn creates ceramics for the garden and home, with each of her works having a quirky twist.

"My animals are all quirky and look different to how that animal normally looks. I also create mini cars and they have some quirky twists as well."

She uses a gas kiln to create her works but recently purchased an electric one.

"I'm very excited to try something new."

As well as pottery Robyn also creates mixed media and felting.

"I love op-shopping for things to add to my works. I also enjoy going to the beach so I use a lot of driftwood in my creations as well. Although I've dabbled in mixed media and felting, pottery will always be my passion."

This year is her third year showcasing her works at Norfolk Hall.

"I go to the hall with photographer Amy Taunt and painter Carina McQueen. It works well with all of us under the same roof. People visiting can see three different art mediums all in one space."

As well as featuring three different mediums, she says the central location of the hall is beneficial as well.

"It's right in the middle so we attract a lot of traffic through the doors."

As well as creating works for the Taranaki Arts Trail, Robyn is also involved in the Taranaki Fringe Garden Festival.

"I've been involved with the festival for 11 years. The Village Gallery is a location of interest so as well as creating works for the Taranaki Arts Trail, I also create works for the Taranaki Fringe Garden Festival. I work all year for this."

Without the support of Amy, Carina, and the Village Gallery volunteers, Robyn says it wouldn't be possible for her to enter both.

"Both events run over the same time, with the Taranaki Arts Trail taking place on the weekend and the Taranaki Fringe Garden Festival running during the week and weekends as well. I'm very appreciative I can do both."