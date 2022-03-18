A range of free activities are running for Stratford's senior citizens. Photo/ Unsplash

This month it's all about Stratford's senior citizens.

Senior citizens will be able to swim, try their hand at croquet and meet new people at a number of free events.

Stratford Positive Ageing Group chairman Gloria Webby says this month a range of free activities are running for Stratford's senior citizens.

The events started with a free screening of Book of Love at TET King's Theatre on Thursday. The entry fee was a canned food item to be donated to Stratford's food bank.

Gloria says each Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday until the end of the month there are free pool sessions at the TSB Pool Complex.

"On Tuesday there is Aqua Aerobics, Spin Bike and Aqua Pump on Wednesday and Thursday there is Aqua Aerobics. Senior citizens just need to ring the pool to book their sessions. Swimming is good for seniors as it's a wonderful exercise without stress on joints and muscles. It's lots of fun to do."

On Wednesday, March 23 and 30, senior citizens are encouraged to try their hand at golf croquet at Stratford Croquet Club.

Equipment is provided for use and once people have played they can enjoy a light lunch. Each session has a limit of 20 people so Gloria advises people to get in quick.

"Croquet is a relaxing sport and easily played on a level surface outdoors. Mallets are there for use and afterwards there is a beautiful lunch provided."

March 25 will be a chirpy Friday with singalongs and the chance to meet new people.

"It's a very social time. There is no need to remember the songs as your given songbooks to read from. It's a chance for everyone to socialise in a pretty safe environment. Senior citizens can often find that going out is an effort but these events are a way to have effortless fun."

The Details:

What: Free pool lessons

When: Runs until March 31. Tuesdays: Aqua Aerobics 9.30-10.30am, Wednesdays: Spin Bike 8.30-9.30am (limit of 10) and Aqua Pump – 9.30-10.30am, Thursday: Aqua Aerobics 9.30-10.30am. Ring the TSB Pool Complex to book a free session.

Stratford Croquet Club have a go at golf-croquet: Wednesday, March 23 and 30 10am to 12pm at the Stratford Croquet Club, 129 Regan St, Stratford, vaccine passes required. Contact Vanessa to book your spot.

Chirpy Fridays: Friday March 25 from 10.30am at the Senior Citizens Hall,53 Juliet street. Vaccine passes and masks are required for all events.

For any questions, contact Vanessa on 027 230 5868.