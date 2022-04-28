Police are appealing for information regarding stolen agricultural gear. Photo/ NZME

The gear was recently stolen and Stratford Police are appealing for information to return the items, including a digger, to their rightful owners.

Central Taranaki Safe Community Trust sent out an email to those signed up for their newsletter. Safety manager Di Gleeson says all information will be treated in confidence.

She says they are also looking for the owner of a diamond ring found on a Stratford footpath last week.

"People are asked to ring the Stratford Police or Central Taranaki Safe Community Trust with a description of the ring."

■ People are asked to contact the Stratford Police on 06765 8860 or to contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111