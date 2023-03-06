The Stratford Pipe Band performed in Whangamonona for the Republic Day event in January. Photo / Alyssa Smith

The Stratford Pipe band is offering lessons for pipers and drummers of all levels.

Marjorie Pedersen, who tutors beginner players and plays the pipes herself, says the lessons are open to people 10 years old and up. Majorie and pipe major John Campbell tutor the pipers.

“We ask that our learners are keen and committed. It’s very rewarding to see the pipers progress.”

Beginner drummers receive tuition from pipe sergeant Brendon Simons and also have regular video calls with renowned Canadian drummer Reid Maxwell.

The band has 26 pipers and 10 drummers, and includes beginners at various stages. The band was established in 1892, with Margorie joining the band in 2013.

“I piped in the Taranaki Ladies Pipe Band from 1964. They disbanded in the early 1970s. I started piping again with the Eltham Pipe Band at the end of 2004 with Winston Kerr as the pipe major. In 2013, with only the two of us left, we joined the Stratford Pipe Band.”

Since then Marjorie has helped to tutor new pipers. She was awarded life membership in 2021. She says an exciting change since she started was the wearing of two distinct tartans.

“The drummers wear the Stratford band Sinclair tartan and the pipers wear the Seaforth McKenzie tartan worn by the disbanded Eltham Pipe Band. Because of the use of the two different clan tartans, it was decided to make a change to our glengarry badges and have our own designed and produced locally in Stratford. It now features Mt Taranaki as viewed from the Stratford side so it can be worn by both clans.”

She says the Stratford Pipe Band performs at a number of events around the Taranaki region, including Christmas parades, Anzac parades and community events.

“The band as a whole, as well as individual pipers, have been a presence at various funerals, birthday celebrations and events by schools and small community groups.”

The Details:

What: Stratford Pipe Band.

Where: Mary Alice Hall, Regan St, Stratford.

When: Lessons begin at 5pm. Band meets at 7pm. The band meets on a Thursday.

Cost: First term $150 to cover cost of practice chanter for piping or drumstick and pad for drummers. Following fees are $75 a term. For members not receiving tuition, the annual subscription is $40.

To find out more go to the Stratford Pipe Band on a Thursday evening or email: support@stratfordpipeband.co.nz



