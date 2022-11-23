Stratford Park volunteers will be at the show to answer questions people have about the project. Photo/ Supplied

Stratford Park volunteers will be at the show to answer questions people have about the project. Photo/ Supplied

Stratford Park Project volunteers will be at the Stratford A&P Show to talk to the community.

A fun and informative interactive stand will be set up at the show, with volunteers ready to answer questions about the project’s progress, says project manager Holly Sutich.

“The public will be able to come and see the current layout plans for the park and talk to volunteers to learn more about the future of this recreational, educational and community-focused hub in the heart of Stratford.”

The project is a community-led development between the Stratford A&P Association and the Taranaki Motorsport Trust, she says.

“It will provide A&P Showgrounds and an events centre, equestrian and motorsport facilities, a motorsport and transport museum, as well as a range of community and education opportunities, beginning with driver training facilities and a partnership with WITT-Te Pukenga.”

Each aspect of the park project will be part of the display, with a range of motorsport vehicles to be parked at the stand, and an equestrian display.

“The new equestrian facilities will be one of the first phases of the park’s development, with the carpark for this A&P Show being the home of the new equestrian site.”

She says the entire show is the display that represents the A&P Association’s part in the future of Stratford Park.

“We’re looking forward to the show.”

There will be a wide range of fun games at the stand for the family to enjoy, she says.

“These will include a hobby horse course, cornhole throwing and Connect Four.”

She invites the community to visit the stand, learn more about the project and share feedback.

“Any donations to contribute to the future of this community park will be hugely appreciated by all volunteers involved.”