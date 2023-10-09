Carl and Vanessa Triggs are busy learning dance steps and lines ahead of opening night.

While Stratford on Stage’s latest production West ’n’ Wild features plenty of familiar faces, there are also some newcomers to the stage in this show, and for two of them, it’s a family affair.

Vanessa and Carl Triggs say while they haven’t been involved with the local theatre group before, they are happy they have jumped in, boots and all, for this show.

“Everyone has been really friendly,” says Vanessa, who along with husband Carl, auditioned for the show at the urging of fellow cast member Marcus Mottram.

Marcus, who lives with the Trigg family, is playing Cooter Brown in the show.

“He’s been in shows before and he was saying to us, we should have a go, so we did, we tried out and somehow we got parts,” says Carl, who hasn’t been in a show for a long time.

“I was the hedgehog in a school play, does that count? Other than that, I’ve not done stuff like this before. It’s a bit different to my day job.”

His day job, a “mammary manipulation manager”, aka a farmer, means he has a guaranteed audience when he practises his lines for the show, in which he plays the role of the town’s preacher.

“I talk to the cows every day and practise my lines. I’m not sure if they are impressed or not yet.”

Vanessa and Carl’s daughters are also getting involved backstage with the show, turning rehearsals into family outings as they head to Stratford from their home in Rawhitiroa.

“It’s something different to do, and it’s nice to be in it together.”

Vanessa, who is playing a townsperson in the show, says it’s also been a long time since she has been in a play, with the last time back when she was at school.

“I can’t even remember what part I had.”

Mastering the dance steps for this show is the hardest part, she says.

“It’s a challenge.”

Carl agrees that the dance steps aren’t easy to learn.

“I’ve got no rhythm.”

Leaning lines, songs and dance steps is all a challenge, says Vanessa, but that’s not a bad thing.

“It keeps your marbles going, plus it’s all with a great group of people, so it’s still fun, even when it’s hard.”

Fun is a word both Carl and Vanessa use a lot when talking about the show and the rehearsals.

“It is fun, and it will be a fun show to watch as well,” says Carl.

“I would say it’s really enjoyable, it’s witty, like the lines have some really good innuendo in them. So yes, it’s fun to be in and it will be fun for the audience too.”

The Details

What: Stratford on Stage present West ‘n’ Wild

When: October 28 to November 4

Where: TET Kings Theatre, Stratford

Tickets: West ‘n’ Wild (iticket.co.nz)



